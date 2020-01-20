Here & Now
'Sadness, Guilt And Relief': Public Health Researcher Talks About Her Miscarriage During Australia Wildfires09:52Play
Wildfires in Australia have killed at least 28 people and destroyed thousands of homes. But the smoke has had an even greater effect across large swaths of the country.
Gemma Carey (@gemcarey), a professor who studies public health at the University of New South Wales, talks to us about having a miscarriage during the crisis and whether she still wants to have children. She wrote about the experience for The Guardian.
This segment aired on January 20, 2020.
