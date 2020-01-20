Here & Now
In Texas, Democrats And Republicans Court Suburban Women Voters For 2020 Elections05:44Play
Democrats in Texas are hoping to flip some long-held Republican seats, and they're targeting suburban women to help.
As Jill Ament (@jill_ament) of Texas Standard reports, changing demographics and voter dissatisfaction with President Trump are leading suburban women in the state to move left. Some Republicans are sounding the alarm and planning strategies to attract those voters.
This segment aired on January 20, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news