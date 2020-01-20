In Texas, Democrats And Republicans Court Suburban Women Voters For 2020 Elections05:44
January 20, 2020
  • Jill Ament, Texas Standard
Democrats in Texas are hoping to flip some long-held Republican seats, and they're targeting suburban women to help.

As Jill Ament (@jill_ament) of Texas Standard reports, changing demographics and voter dissatisfaction with President Trump are leading suburban women in the state to move left. Some Republicans are sounding the alarm and planning strategies to attract those voters.

This segment aired on January 20, 2020.

