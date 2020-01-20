White House Decries Impeachment On Eve Of Senate Trial04:56
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 20, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump begins Tuesday, as the White House loudly denounces proceedings as "highly partisan and reckless."

Democrats continue to argue for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call additional witnesses, but few Republicans agree.

NPR's Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) discusses the latest with host Jeremy Hobson.

This segment aired on January 20, 2020.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news