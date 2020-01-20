Here & Now
White House Decries Impeachment On Eve Of Senate Trial04:56Play
The Senate impeachment trial of President Trump begins Tuesday, as the White House loudly denounces proceedings as "highly partisan and reckless."
Democrats continue to argue for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call additional witnesses, but few Republicans agree.
NPR's Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) discusses the latest with host Jeremy Hobson.
This segment aired on January 20, 2020.
