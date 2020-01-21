Here & Now
2020 Census Kicks Off In Remote Alaskan Villages, Months Ahead Of Wider U.S. Count09:45Play
The 2020 U.S. census officially starts Tuesday in the remote villages of Alaska.
This comes after a lengthy, failed attempt by the Trump administration to ask respondents about their citizenship.
The count in the rest of the country will begin in March.
NPR's census reporter, Hansi Lo Wang (@hansilowang), is there and speaks with Robin Young about the day's events.
This segment aired on January 21, 2020.
