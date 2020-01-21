2020 Census Kicks Off In Remote Alaskan Villages, Months Ahead Of Wider U.S. Count09:45
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 21, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
A girl waits for her mother on Jan. 19 in Toksook Bay, Alaska. The first Americans to be counted in the 2020 census starting Tuesday live in this Bering Sea coastal village. (Gregory Bull/AP)
A girl waits for her mother on Jan. 19 in Toksook Bay, Alaska. The first Americans to be counted in the 2020 census starting Tuesday live in this Bering Sea coastal village. (Gregory Bull/AP)

The 2020 U.S. census officially starts Tuesday in the remote villages of Alaska.

This comes after a lengthy, failed attempt by the Trump administration to ask respondents about their citizenship.

The count in the rest of the country will begin in March.

NPR's census reporter, Hansi Lo Wang (@hansilowang), is there and speaks with Robin Young about the day's events.

This segment aired on January 21, 2020.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news