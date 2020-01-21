Here & Now
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has changed his resolution setting the rules for the impeachment trial. Impeachment managers and the president's defense team will now have 24 hours to make their arguments for the two articles of impeachment over three session days.
We get the latest from NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell (@kelsey_snell).
This segment aired on January 21, 2020.
