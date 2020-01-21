Here & Now
New Report Says It Takes 5 Generations On Average For A Low-Income American To Reach Middle Class03:47Play
The World Economic Forum published a new report on social mobility that ranks countries on how easy it is for a person born into a poor family to reach the middle class.
Host Robin Young speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of Public Radio's Full Disclosure, about why social mobility is better in Canada than the U.S. — but worse in Germany.
This segment aired on January 21, 2020.
