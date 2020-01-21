Here & Now
Spotify Reportedly Looks To Buy The Ringer, Expanding Podcast Empire05:44Play
The music streaming app and podcast platform Spotify may be looking to buy the website and podcast network The Ringer, expanding its footprint in the growing market for podcasts after buying three podcasting companies last year.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Kara Swisher (@karaswisher), editor-at-large at Recode.
This segment aired on January 21, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news