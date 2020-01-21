President Trump, Greta Thunberg Speak At Conference In Davos05:41
January 21, 2020
President Trump is far away from Washington Tuesday as the impeachment trial begins in the Senate.

He spoke Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, touting the strong U.S. economy.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg also spoke, raising alarms once again about the dire situation of climate change and calling for action.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Tom Keene (@tomkeene), host of Bloomberg Surveillance, who is in Davos.

This segment aired on January 21, 2020.

