President Trump is far away from Washington Tuesday as the impeachment trial begins in the Senate.

He spoke Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, touting the strong U.S. economy.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg also spoke, raising alarms once again about the dire situation of climate change and calling for action.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Tom Keene (@tomkeene), host of Bloomberg Surveillance, who is in Davos.