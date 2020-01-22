Here & Now
Economist Writer Says Counting Calories To Lose Weight Is 'Misleading'10:57Play
What if we've got it all wrong, and counting calories is not the way to lose weight?
Well, according to The Economist writer Peter Wilson, they're not, and "it's time to bury the world's most misleading measure."
We revisit host Robin Young talks with Wilson about his article regarding the "death of the calorie" in The Economist's new 1843 magazine.
This segment aired on January 22, 2020.
