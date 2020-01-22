On Wednesday in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump met with the Iraqi and Kurdish presidents. The meetings come amid tensions between the U.S. and Iraq after the American drone strike that killed Iran's top military commander in Baghdad earlier this month.

The Iraqi Parliament then voted to call for the expulsion of American troops and Trump threatened sanctions. There have also been deadly anti-government protests across Iraq. Host Robin Young speaks with NPR's Jane Arraf (@janearraf) in Baghdad.