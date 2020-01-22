Here & Now
Congress Will Decide If The U.S. Military Can Expand Into A Nevada Wildlife Refuge04:14Play
The U.S. military is asking Congress for control over more public land in Nevada.
But environmentalists, tribes and state officials have spoken out against the expansion, which would come largely at the expense of the Desert National Wildlife Refuge, the largest wildlife refuge outside of Alaska.
Noah Glick (@imnoahglick), a Mountain West News Bureau reporter at KUNR, has the story.
This segment aired on January 22, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news