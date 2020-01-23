Here & Now
Election Security Efforts Ramp Up Ahead Of 202005:17Play
Experts say there could be election interference from a wider range of aggressors than in 2016. Federal and state governments are fortifying defenses against these threats, but national security concerns have kept most of these advancements out of the public eye.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR election security editor Phil Ewing (@philewing) about the latest efforts to combat election interference.
This segment aired on January 23, 2020.
