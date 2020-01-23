Georgia Conducting Largest Rollout Of Elections Equipment Ahead Of Presidential Primary05:51
January 23, 2020
Georiga is conducting the largest rollout of elections equipment in U.S. history ahead of a series of primaries, special elections and the presidential election in November.

Stephen Fowler (@stphnfwlr), politics reporter for Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta, explains how the new system will work.

This segment aired on January 23, 2020.

