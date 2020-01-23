It's day three of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. House managers for the Democrats are laying out their case, detailing how they say President Trump abused the power of his office by pressuring the president of Ukraine for a political favor, and then obstructed Congress by trying to cover it up.

Trump tweeted Thursday that the Democratic case against him is "loaded with lies and misrepresentations" and called his impeachment trial the "most unfair & corrupt hearing in Congressional history!"

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest on the Senate impeachment trial from NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe).