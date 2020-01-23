Here & Now
Poll Shows Bernie Sanders With Big Lead In New Hampshire
A new poll of New Hampshire voters by member station WBUR suggests Bernie Sanders might be peaking just ahead of the primary.
The poll finds Sanders in the lead, ahead of Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren. WBUR senior political editor Anthony Brooks (@anthonygbrooks) reports.
This segment aired on January 23, 2020.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
Anthony Brooks is WBUR's senior political reporter.
