'The Last Full Measure' Tells Story Of Hero In Vietnam War09:50Play
The new film "The Last Full Measure" tells the story of the effort to upgrade the posthumous honors awarded to U.S. Air Force pararescue medic William Pitsenbarger to the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Pitsenbarger's actions were credited with saving almost 60 men in one of the bloodiest battles of the Vietnam War.
Host Robin Young speaks with writer and director Todd Robinson and Vietnam veteran Fred Navarro.
This segment aired on January 23, 2020.
