Democratic House managers are on their second of three days of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Trump. After that, the president's defense team will have its turn.
We look at some of the arguments expected to come up about what constitutes an impeachable offense. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with University of Austin law professor Stephen Vladeck (@steve_vladeck).
This segment aired on January 23, 2020.
