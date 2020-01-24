Here & Now
Baltimore's Trash Wheels Are 'Last Best Hope' For Keeping City's Trash Out Of Ocean09:41Play
For the full article, click here.
Last year, Maryland's legislature was the first in the nation to ban Styrofoam food containers. Supporters say some of the credit should go to Baltimore's trash wheels. They sit at the mouth of tributaries that flow into the Baltimore Harbor, and they use the current to catch garbage as it flows toward open water.
This segment aired on January 24, 2020.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news