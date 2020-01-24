Here & Now
Grammy-Nominated Album 'I Used To Know Her' Invites Listeners Into Creative Process06:06Play
The Grammy Awards are Sunday, and the music industry's biggest night got us thinking about the different ways popular music is made in the 21st century.
WBUR senior arts reporter Andrea Shea (@asheaarts) spoke with songwriters and producers who collaborated with the musician known as H.E.R. on the nominated album “I Used to Know Her,” which briefly invites listeners into their creative process.
This segment aired on January 24, 2020.
Andrea Shea Senior Arts Reporter
Andrea Shea is WBUR's arts reporter.
