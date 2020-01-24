Here & Now
Puerto Ricans Could Be Important Voters In Florida, A Crucial Swing State05:51Play
An estimated 53,000 Puerto Ricans moved to Florida following Hurricane Maria in 2017. Florida has the highest concentration of Puerto Ricans living on the mainland United States, and they are seen as potentially important voters in a crucial swing state.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Fernando Rivera, founding director of the Puerto Rico Research Hub at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.
This segment aired on January 24, 2020.
