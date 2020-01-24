Puerto Ricans Could Be Important Voters In Florida, A Crucial Swing State05:51
January 24, 2020
Puerto Ricans living in Florida are seen as potentially important voters in a crucial swing state. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
An estimated 53,000 Puerto Ricans moved to Florida following Hurricane Maria in 2017. Florida has the highest concentration of Puerto Ricans living on the mainland United States, and they are seen as potentially important voters in a crucial swing state.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Fernando Rivera, founding director of the Puerto Rico Research Hub at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

This segment aired on January 24, 2020.

