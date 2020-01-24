Military Looks To Remote Alaskan Island Town As Climate Change Shrinks Arctic Sea Ice04:46
January 24, 2020
  • Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media
The Pentagon is considering re-establishing a military presence in the small Alaskan town of Adak.

Adak was used as a staging ground for military operations during World War II but has since been left idle. Many people in Adak hope the military will return.

Zachariah Hughes (@ZachHughesAK) of Alaska Public Media reports.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project.

This segment aired on January 24, 2020.

