The Pentagon is considering re-establishing a military presence in the small Alaskan town of Adak.
Adak was used as a staging ground for military operations during World War II but has since been left idle. Many people in Adak hope the military will return.
Zachariah Hughes (@ZachHughesAK) of Alaska Public Media reports.
This story was produced by the American Homefront Project.
This segment aired on January 24, 2020.
