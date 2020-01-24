For the full article, click here.

Trevor Noah is best known as the host of "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, but he also performs standup, and his comedy special "Son of Patricia" has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album.

The comedian is also an author, and he adapted his 2016 memoir "Born a Crime: Stories From A South African Childhood" for young readers.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Noah about growing up with a black mother and white father in South Africa.