January 24, 2020
President Trump floated possible budget cuts to social programs in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos with CNBC this week.

Trump appeared to back away from those remarks later, but NPR's Jim Zarroli (@JimZarroli) discusses the implications of those statements and what cuts to benefit programs, including Social Security, would mean.

This segment aired on January 24, 2020.

