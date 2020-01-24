Wetlands Protection Rollback Will Have Significant Impact In The West06:12
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 24, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Clark County Wetlands Park is shown in front of Frenchman Mountain in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Clark County Wetlands Park is shown in front of Frenchman Mountain in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Trump administration is axing more environmental regulations, specifically, federal protections for the nation's waterways. The change will have a significant impact to more than half of wetlands across the country, but especially in the West.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Brett Hartl (@brett_hartl), government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity.

This segment aired on January 24, 2020.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news