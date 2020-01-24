Here & Now
Wetlands Protection Rollback Will Have Significant Impact In The West06:12Play
The Trump administration is axing more environmental regulations, specifically, federal protections for the nation's waterways. The change will have a significant impact to more than half of wetlands across the country, but especially in the West.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Brett Hartl (@brett_hartl), government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity.
This segment aired on January 24, 2020.
