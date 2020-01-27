Here & Now
What Sanders' Lead Says About Socialism And Young Voters06:03Play
A new poll from Emerson College shows Sen. Bernie Sanders in the lead in Iowa, with the backing of 30% of respondents. Sanders has described himself as a Democratic Socialist, but socialism does not poll well particularly with older voters.
Senior editor at The Atlantic, Derek Thompson, sees the irony in that. He says that older "anti-socialist" Americans "already live in a wonderland of government generosity that bears a passing resemblance to the socialism they so dread."
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Thompson (@DKThomp).
This segment aired on January 27, 2020.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news