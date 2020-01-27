A new poll from Emerson College shows Sen. Bernie Sanders in the lead in Iowa, with the backing of 30% of respondents. Sanders has described himself as a Democratic Socialist, but socialism does not poll well particularly with older voters.

Senior editor at The Atlantic, Derek Thompson, sees the irony in that. He says that older "anti-socialist" Americans "already live in a wonderland of government generosity that bears a passing resemblance to the socialism they so dread."

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Thompson (@DKThomp).