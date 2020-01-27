At least 81 people have died from a coronavirus outbreak that originated in China.

All of those deaths have been in the country, but on Sunday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a fifth case of the disease in the U.S.

Chinese authorities are facing criticism from the public for not containing the outbreak in time. Many remember how the Chinese government covered up the extent of another coronavirus epidemic, SARS, which caused at least 774 deaths worldwide in the early 2000s.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Susan Jakes, editor of ChinaFile and senior fellow at Asia Society's Center on U.S.-China Relations.