Festivities for the Lunar New Year began this weekend — but the celebrations come with concerns over the coronavirus.
In the U.S., regions with large Chinese communities, including Southern California, are on high alert to screen people who have traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus in China, in efforts to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
Robert Garrova (@robertgarrova) of KPCC reports.
This segment aired on January 27, 2020.
