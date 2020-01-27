Here & Now
Haiti Under One-Man Rule After Dissolving Parliament05:58Play
Haiti is now under one-man rule after its Parliament dissolved earlier this month — a result of failed elections last October.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is now urging Haiti to schedule an election but it's unclear if and how that will happen.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks to Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) of the Miami Herald.
This segment aired on January 27, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news