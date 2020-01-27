Haiti Under One-Man Rule After Dissolving Parliament05:58
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 27, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

Haiti is now under one-man rule after its Parliament dissolved earlier this month — a result of failed elections last October.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is now urging Haiti to schedule an election but it's unclear if and how that will happen.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks to Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) of the Miami Herald.

This segment aired on January 27, 2020.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news