Hong Kong has barred travel from the Chinese province where the coronavirus started. But experts predict that the virus has already spread, and the number of cases will likely peak in April.

Increased travel for the Lunar New Year and Hong Kong's status as a busy port city makes the risk of spreading the virus higher.

NPR global health and development correspondent Jason Beaubien (@jasonbnpr) talks to Tonya Mosley about the latest restrictions in response to the disease.