Why North Carolina Matters In 2020
January 27, 2020
How competitive will North Carolina be in 2020? (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for Rock 'N' Roll Marathon)
How competitive will North Carolina be in 2020? (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images for Rock 'N' Roll Marathon)

How competitive will North Carolina be in 2020? We talk about the presidential race, a tough battle for Republican Sen. Thom Tillis and the hyperpolarization of local politics in the state.

Host Jeremy Hobson is joined by Jeff Tiberii (@j_tibs), Capitol Bureau Chief at WUNC and Mary Curtis (@mcurtisnc3), columnist at Roll Call based in Charlotte.

This segment aired on January 27, 2020.

