Here & Now
Vacancy Taxes: The Next Frontier In Housing Policy?09:51Play
In 2019, approximately 12% of the nation's housing stock was vacant. Many — including the Oakland group Moms 4 Housing — have underscored the need to address the way vacancies fuel housing speculation.
Vacancy taxes are a new tool cities are implementing to ensure all available housing is used. But do they work?
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Michael Lens, UCLA associate professor of urban planning and public policy.
This segment aired on January 27, 2020.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news