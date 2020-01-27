Vacancy Taxes: The Next Frontier In Housing Policy?09:51
January 27, 2020
Weeds take over a row of vacant homes in Gilbert, Arizona. (Matt York/AP)
In 2019, approximately 12% of the nation's housing stock was vacant. Many — including the Oakland group Moms 4 Housing — have underscored the need to address the way vacancies fuel housing speculation.

Vacancy taxes are a new tool cities are implementing to ensure all available housing is used. But do they work?

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley talks with Michael Lens, UCLA associate professor of urban planning and public policy.

This segment aired on January 27, 2020.

