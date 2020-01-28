On The Frontlines Of Autism Research: North Carolina Professors Study Early Detection, Treatment11:01
January 28, 2020
Professors Joseph Piven (left) and Mark Zylka of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. (Courtesy of the UNC School of Medicine)
Researchers at the University of North Carolina say they can detect autism before it manifests in young children and even developing treatments for some of the conditions that go hand-in-hand with the developmental disorder.

Host Jeremy Hobson talks with professors Joseph Piven and Mark Zylka of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Find more information about recruitment for this study here.

This segment aired on January 28, 2020.

