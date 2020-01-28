The markets recovered slightly on Tuesday following its biggest drop since last October on Monday in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of infected people rose sharply over the weekend to more than 4,500 — most of them in China. But investors continue to be wary of the ramifications of the virus around the world.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosely talks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of Public Radio's Full Disclosure.