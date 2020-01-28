Here & Now
In the days since the coronavirus outbreak started in China, people in disposable face masks have become a defining image of the outbreak. Some areas have reported shortages as people rush to protect themselves from the virus.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, about whether face masks make a difference.
This segment aired on January 28, 2020.
