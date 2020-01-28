Here & Now
The National Institutes of Health have partnered with the Massachusetts biotech company Moderna to work on developing a vaccine for the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly in China and making its way around the world.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, about the research.
This segment aired on January 28, 2020.
