January 28, 2020
The National Institutes of Health have partnered with the Massachusetts biotech company Moderna to work on developing a vaccine for the coronavirus that is spreading rapidly in China and making its way around the world.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks to Dr. Stephen Hoge, president of Moderna, about the research.

