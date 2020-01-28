This month Google is starting to charge law enforcement and government agencies when it responds to a search warrant connected to an investigation, according to The New York Times. This type of fee is a legal reimbursement, but it's still raising questions about how tech companies cooperate with law enforcement.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Jason Del Rey (@DelRey), senior correspondent for Recode, about the change at Google and a post on Medium by hundreds of Amazon employees calling on the company to improve its environmental record.