Google Starts Charging For Search Warrant Responses
January 28, 2020
This month Google is starting to charge law enforcement and government agencies when it responds to a search warrant connected to an investigation, according to The New York Times. This type of fee is a legal reimbursement, but it's still raising questions about how tech companies cooperate with law enforcement.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Jason Del Rey (@DelRey), senior correspondent for Recode,  about the change at Google and a post on Medium by hundreds of Amazon employees calling on the company to improve its environmental record.

This segment aired on January 28, 2020.

