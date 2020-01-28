Louisiana lost an average of a football field of land every hour over the course of 25 years due to coastal erosion.

Southern Louisiana has been particularly impacted, which is why four U.S. tribes there, and one in Alaska, filed a formal climate change complaint with the United Nations. They argue the U.S. is violating their human rights and not addressing the serious harm climate change is having on their communities.

Host Tonya Mosley talks to Chief Shirell Parfait-Dardar Grand of the Caillou/Dulac Band of the Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe.