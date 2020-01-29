What's Causing The Recent Earthquakes In The Caribbean03:47
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
January 29, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail

There's been a lot of seismic activity in the Caribbean this month. A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Tuesday off the coasts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

This comes just three weeks after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico caused major damage to the island.

Here & Now's Peter O' Dowd talks to Gavin Hayes, a USGS seismologist.

This segment aired on January 29, 2020.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news