Here & Now
What's Causing The Recent Earthquakes In The Caribbean03:47Play
There's been a lot of seismic activity in the Caribbean this month. A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit Tuesday off the coasts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands.
This comes just three weeks after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Puerto Rico caused major damage to the island.
Here & Now's Peter O' Dowd talks to Gavin Hayes, a USGS seismologist.
This segment aired on January 29, 2020.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news