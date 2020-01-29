The prosecution and defense in the impeachment trial of President Trump have concluded, so now senators have the chance to submit questions about the case.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who presides over the trial, will read the questions to the impeachment managers and Trump's defense team. This new phase begins after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly said he didn't yet have the needed votes to end the trial without calling witnesses.

NPR's Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) discusses the latest with host Peter O'Dowd.