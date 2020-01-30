Here & Now
Cross Colours is back. Launched in 1989 by designers Carl Jones and TJ Walker, their 30 years of work is on display at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles. Here & Now's Tonya Mosley revisits an earlier conversation with TJ Walker about the brand's cultural impact.
This segment aired on January 30, 2020.
