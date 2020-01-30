As the Senate wraps up the question and answer portion of the impeachment trial of President Trump on Thursday, the next phase of the trial is still up in the air.

Most Republicans want a quick acquittal of the president, but if four or more of them vote to hear from witnesses, the impeachment trial will continue.

NPR congressional reporter Claudia Grisales (@cgrisales) discusses the latest with Here & Now's Tonya Mosley.