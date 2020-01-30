Here & Now
Which Candidate Has The Advantage In Iowa, According To A Local Pollster05:39Play
The Iowa caucuses are just a few days away and the winner will have an advantage going into New Hampshire. An Iowa pollster explains which Democrat has the advantage of going into the first nominating contest of 2020.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Christopher Budzisz, associate professor of politics at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa.
This segment aired on January 30, 2020.
