Some Scientists Are Flying Less To Reduce Carbon Footprint05:23Play
Many scientists are concerned about climate change. But a big part of their work involves air travel to go to conferences, which adds tons of greenhouses gases, particularly carbon dioxide, to the atmosphere.
From the Pulse at member station WHYY, reporter Alan Yu found that more and more scientists are trying to change that.
This segment aired on January 30, 2020.
