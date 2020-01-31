Here & Now
U.S. Advises Americans Against Traveling To China Due To Coronavirus
The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency Thursday as the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly. The U.S. State Department is advising Americans against traveling to China, and several other countries are taking precautionary measures.
NPR science correspondent Richard Harris (@rrichardh) joins Here & Now's Tonya Mosley to discuss the latest.
This segment aired on January 31, 2020.
