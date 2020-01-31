Here & Now
New Short-Form Streaming Platform Quibi Set To Shake Up TV Industry05:38Play
New short-form streaming platform Quibi could shake up the TV industry. Launching this April, Quibi will feature 10-minute, mobile-only episodes.
NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) talks to Here & Now's Tonya Mosely about what Quibi could mean for the industry, and he shares his thoughts on "The Good Place" season finale.
This segment aired on January 31, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news