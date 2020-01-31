Millions of people will be tuning into the 54th annual Super Bowl this Sunday to watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the championship title.

And this year, the big question looming over the field will once again be where the NFL — and the country — stands on the use of Native American imagery in sports.

Native American communities and allies are speaking out against the NFL’s decision to allow Kansas City Chiefs fans to attend the Super Bowl wearing mock headdresses, face paint and performing the so-called “tomahawk chop” chant.

“It's absolutely farcical,” says Vincent Schilling, associate editor of Indian Country Today and member of the Saint Regis Mohawk tribe. “It's stereotypical and it has nothing to do with honoring Native people.”

The world of U.S. sports has grappled with this issue before with the Washington Redskins and Cleveland Indians. Most recently, during the 2019 National League Division Series, St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley — a member of the Cherokee Nation — called the Atlanta Braves’ “tomahawk chop” chant “disrespectful” and “disappointing.”

The Kansas City Chiefs have sought to address the issue by establishing an American Indian Community Working group, which according to the Chiefs’ website, advises the team on how “to promote an awareness and understanding of Native cultures and tribes in the region.”

“I think anything that tries to encourage, you know, better behavior is a step in the right direction,” Schilling says, “but I feel like it's backpedaling.”

He doesn’t think the Chiefs’ efforts to address their use of Native imagery are serious enough.

“It's very hard when you see something like this and then you see the CEO of the Chiefs wearing a headdress on Instagram saying that he was once voted Cherokee chief for his church group,” he notes.

The photo, which has been removed from Instagram, is yet another reminder of the Chiefs’ imaginary ties to Native cultures.