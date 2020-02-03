Here & Now
Whales are being hit by ships in Alaska waters in alarming numbers. Over the past decade, vessels hit whales 77 times in Alaska, the most for any state.
Federal researchers are sharing what they know whale behavior with marine pilots in hopes of reducing that number.
Jacob Resneck (@jacobresneck) of CoastAlaska reports.
This segment aired on February 3, 2020.
