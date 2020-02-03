Here & Now
200,000 People Left California From 2018 To 2019. Some States Aren't Offering A Warm Welcome05:42Play
More than 200,000 people left California between 2018 and 2019 according to census figures — with many heading for less expensive towns and cities in the west and Texas. But their arrival is not always welcomed.
Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Derek Thompson (@DKThomp), senior editor at the Atlantic.
This segment aired on February 3, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news