This week, Slovenia became the latest country to declare a goal of going carbon neutral by 2050, promising on Tuesday to double its supply of renewable energy in the next 10 years.

One model for that energy transition can be found in the town of Wolfhagen, Germany, which already gets 100% of its electricity from renewable energy sources.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Manfred Schaub, member of the city parliament in Wolfhagen.