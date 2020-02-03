Small German Town Uses 100% Renewable Energy By Building Its Own Power Plants04:41
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
February 03, 2020
TwitterfacebookEmail
Wind turbines stand behind houses of the village of Feldheim near Berlin, Germany. (Michael Sohn/AP)
Wind turbines stand behind houses of the village of Feldheim near Berlin, Germany. (Michael Sohn/AP)

This week, Slovenia became the latest country to declare a goal of going carbon neutral by 2050, promising on Tuesday to double its supply of renewable energy in the next 10 years.

One model for that energy transition can be found in the town of Wolfhagen, Germany, which already gets 100% of its electricity from renewable energy sources.

Here & Now's Tonya Mosley speaks with Manfred Schaub, member of the city parliament in Wolfhagen.

This segment aired on February 3, 2020.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news