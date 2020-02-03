Here & Now
In Colorado, Some Catholic Clergy Sexual Abuse Victims Are Excluded From Reparations07:02Play
Terry Schippers has been trying to come to terms with the years of sexual abuse he allegedly experienced by a Catholic friar. Colorado's Catholic Church has a reparations fund for abuse victims but Schippers is ineligible for compensation.
Andrew Kenney (@AndyKnny) of Colorado Public Radio reports.
Click here for ProPublica's list of U.S. Catholic clergy that have been deemed credibly accused of sexual abuse or misconduct.
This segment aired on February 3, 2020.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news